Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

सोनम को स्टाइलिश लुक देने के साथ-साथ खुद भी स्टाइल में रहती हैं रिहा कपूर

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 11:35 AM IST
Bollywood film producer Rhea kapoor as stylish as sister Sonam Kapoor

कोई भी मौका क्यों न हो लेकिन सोनम कपूर अपने जबरदस्त ड्रेसिंग सेन्स से जगह बना ही लेती हैं जिसके पीछे किसी और का नहीं बल्कि उनकी बहन रिहा कपूर का ही हाथ है। 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

rhea kapoor stylish rhea kapoor

चीन

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation

Most Viewed

हसीनाओं ने पहनी ऐसी ऐसी ड्रेस, उड़ गई लोगों की नींद

These bollywood actresses backless dress style make your mind blow
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

शॉर्ट स्कर्ट में श्रद्धा कपूर का लुक देख फिदा हो गए फैंस

Shraddha Kapoor denim look goes viral at the song launch of tere bina
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

बोल्ड लुक में नजर आईं एमी जैक्सन, मैगजीन के लिए करवाया फोटोशूट

Amy Jackson photo shoot for FHM India magazine
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

फैशन के मामले में सारा-जाह्नवी से कम नहीं हैं चंकी पांडे की बेटी

Chunky pandey daughter Ananya is more stylish than Sara and Jhanvi
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पहली ही फिल्म से बोल्ड इमेज बनाने वाली इस एक्ट्रेस ने करवाया हॉट फोटोशूट

khamoshiyan actress Sapna Pabbi bold photo shoot for GQ India magazine
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering amrita pritam on her birthday amrita pritam has lived feminism in true sense
मैं इनका मुरीद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - अमृता प्रीतम : एक कवयित्री जिसने स्त्रीवाद को शब्द दर शब्द जिया

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan gajananam gajavadanam
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - इस गणेश स्तुति से भक्ति रस के सागर में गोते लगाएं

Ye shaam kuch udaas hai
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक नीरजा मेहता ने बताया, ये शाम कुछ उदास है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!