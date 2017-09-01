Download App
kavya kavya

मिनी स्कर्ट में हीरोइनों की ये तस्वीरें देखकर थम जाएगी आपसी सांसें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 09:33 AM IST
Bollywood actresses spotted wearing mini skirt in different style

बॉलीवुड में हसीनाओं का जलवा किसी से भी कम नहीं है। हालांकि समय के साथ उनके ड्रेसिंग सेन्स में काफी बदलाव जरूर आया है और अब पुराने फैशन को नए अंदाज में कई बार पहने हसीनाएं स्पॉट की गई और इन्हीं फैशन में सबसे खास और पुराना स्टाइल मिनी स्कर्ट भी है।

अब जरा प्रियंका के इस लुक को ही ले लीजिए। इसमें प्रियंका ने नेवी ब्लू कलर के टॉप के साथ ब्लू कलर की मिनी स्कर्ट पहने हुए हैं जो कि स्किन टाइट है। ऊपर से रेड लिपस्टिक उन पर काफी सेक्सी लग रही हैं।

mini skirt bollywood actresses

यूपी भाजपा के नए अध्यक्ष

महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय बने यूपी भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

mahendra nath pandey to be next BJP president on Uttar Pradesh.

