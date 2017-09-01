बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मिनी स्कर्ट में हीरोइनों की ये तस्वीरें देखकर थम जाएगी आपसी सांसें
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 09:33 AM IST
बॉलीवुड में हसीनाओं का जलवा किसी से भी कम नहीं है। हालांकि समय के साथ उनके ड्रेसिंग सेन्स में काफी बदलाव जरूर आया है और अब पुराने फैशन को नए अंदाज में कई बार पहने हसीनाएं स्पॉट की गई और इन्हीं फैशन में सबसे खास और पुराना स्टाइल मिनी स्कर्ट भी है।
अब जरा प्रियंका के इस लुक को ही ले लीजिए। इसमें प्रियंका ने नेवी ब्लू कलर के टॉप के साथ ब्लू कलर की मिनी स्कर्ट पहने हुए हैं जो कि स्किन टाइट है। ऊपर से रेड लिपस्टिक उन पर काफी सेक्सी लग रही हैं।
