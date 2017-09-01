Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

स्टार्स ने ए लाइन कुर्ते को दिया ये स्टाइल, आप भी कर सकते हैं ट्राई

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 03:01 PM IST
try these A line kurta style of Bollywood actresses

फैशन के बदलते दौर में नए पुराने सभी स्टाइल का मिक्स एंड मैच काफी ट्रेडिंग है और उन्हीं स्टाइल में से एक है ए लाइन कुर्ता। 

ए लाइन कुर्ते को आप न केवल पजामा या फिर सलवार बल्कि कई और तरह से भी कैरी कर सकती हैं। यहां तक कि बॉलीवुड हसीनाओं ने भी इस लुक को रील के साथ-साथ रियल लुक में भी कई बार कैरी किया।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

a line kurta bollywood stars

यूपी भाजपा के नए अध्यक्ष

महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय बने यूपी भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

mahendra nath pandey to be next BJP president on Uttar Pradesh.

Most Viewed

Happy Rakshabandhan 2017: बाजार में आईं ऐसी राखियां, पहले कभी नहीं देखी होंगी

Happy Rakshabandhan 2017 designer rakhi in market
  • रविवार, 6 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ऑफिस में न लगाकर जाएं इन कलर्स की Lipstick, पड़ेगा बुरा Impression

Don’t use these lipstick shades in office it will leave bad Impression
  • सोमवार, 31 जुलाई 2017
  • +

हीरो-हिरोइन की तरह दिखना है स्टाइलिश तो ट्राई करें ये SUNGLASSES

Bollywood celebrities wearing different types of sunglasses
  • मंगलवार, 1 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

हीरोइनों का मिनी स्कर्ट में दिखा ग्लैमरस लुक, देंखें तस्वीरें

Bollywood actresses spotted wearing mini skirt in different style
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

जानें क्या कहता है आपके आईलाइनर लगाने का अंदाज

your eyeliner says about your  personality
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ten ghazals of dushyant kumar best poems of dushyant kumar dushyant kumar ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की 10 ग़ज़लें - बेचैनी, खुलापन, बेलौस मस्ती से भरी हुईं

Tanhaa dil
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक शिवा कुमारी बता रही हैं दिल की उलझनें

remembering famous poet dushyant kumar on his birthday first september
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की कविताओं में जो आग है वो उनके भीतर सुलग रही है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!