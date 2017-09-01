बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्टार्स ने ए लाइन कुर्ते को दिया ये स्टाइल, आप भी कर सकते हैं ट्राई
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 03:01 PM IST
फैशन के बदलते दौर में नए पुराने सभी स्टाइल का मिक्स एंड मैच काफी ट्रेडिंग है और उन्हीं स्टाइल में से एक है ए लाइन कुर्ता।
ए लाइन कुर्ते को आप न केवल पजामा या फिर सलवार बल्कि कई और तरह से भी कैरी कर सकती हैं। यहां तक कि बॉलीवुड हसीनाओं ने भी इस लुक को रील के साथ-साथ रियल लुक में भी कई बार कैरी किया।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
