kavya kavya

करना चाहते हैं लड़कियों को इम्प्रेस तो लड़के ऐसे रखें अपना ध्यान

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 11:54 AM IST
these grooming tips can help men to get women attention

अगर आप सोचते हैं कि लड़कियां ही लड़कों को आकर्षित करती हैं तो आप शायद गलत हैं। अब जमाना पहले जैसा तो रहा नहीं कि नहाकर पैंट-शर्ट पहन लिया और रेडी हो गए। जमाना बदल रहा है आजकल लड़कियों को अपनी केयर करने वाले और पर्सनैलिटी मेनटेन करने वाले लड़के ज्यादा पंसद आते हैं। तो अगर आप भी किसी को इंप्रेस करना चाहते हैं तो ये टिप्‍स काम आ सकते हैं...

बीयर के ये 5 अनोखे फायदे बदल देंगे आपकी personality

these five amazing skin benefits of beer will change your personality
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

बढ़ रहा है आपकी स्किन का सांवलापन तो तुरंत बंद कर दें ये 5 फूड

these five food items may convert your fair skin into dark complexion
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पल भर में बनना है खूबसूरत ? आज ही अपनाएं ये 5 जापानी तरीके

Try these five Japanese beauty secrets for instant glowing skin
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

बीयर के ये 5 अनोखे फायदे बदल देंगे आपकी personality

these five amazing skin benefits of beer will change your personality
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

बढ़ रहा है आपकी स्किन का सांवलापन तो तुरंत बंद कर दें ये 5 फूड

these five food items may convert your fair skin into dark complexion
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अब महंगे ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट्स नहीं, टमाटर से मिलेगी दमकती त्वचा

effective tomato face packs home remedies for glowing skin that really work
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Your Story has been saved!