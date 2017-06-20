आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

चेहरा निखारने के साथ सांस की बदबू भी दूर करता है ये पानी

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 01:05 PM IST
Know how salty water enhances the beauty of your face

अगर आप भी ऑयली स्किन की वजह से चेहरे पर होने वाले मुहांसो और दाग- धब्बों से परेशान हैं तो अब चेहरा सादे पानी की जगह नमकीन पानी से धोना शुरू कर दीजिए। जी हां ये सुनकर आपको हैरानी जरूर हो रही होगी लेकिन ये बात बिल्कुल सच है।

आगे क्लिक करके जानें कैसे नमकीन पानी आपके चेहरे की रंगत को निखार सकता है।    

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

beauty tips salty water

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

ये हैं वो खास वजहें जिनसे मोदी-शाह को भाए रामनाथ कोविंद

10 key points, why BJP promote Ram nath Kovind for president election as NDA candidate

Most Viewed

घनी दाढ़ी नहीं आती? नींबू के रस से होगा चमत्कार, जानिए पूरा तरीका

You too are longing for densely shave? then take the help of lemon
  • मंगलवार, 23 मई 2017
  • +

बाल झड़ने की वजह से लोग कहने लगे हैं 'अंकल जी' तो अपनाएं मेथी का ये चमत्कारी नुस्खा

If you look older than your age because of your hair fall, try this magical remedy of fenugreek
  • रविवार, 28 मई 2017
  • +

क्या खो रहा है आपके चेहरे का ग्लो? ये 5 वजहें हो सकती हैं जिम्मेदार

These 5 sleeping habits will steal your skin glow
  • रविवार, 4 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

भूलने की बीमारी से हैं परेशान तो तुलसी के बीज से पा सकते हैं राहत

Tulsi seed improves memory, know its many other benefits
  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना