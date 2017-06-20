बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भूलने की बीमारी से हैं परेशान तो तुलसी के बीज से पा सकते हैं राहत
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 11:02 AM IST
अगर आप भी चीजें रखकर बार-बार
भूल जाते हैं। जिसकी वजह से कई बार जरूरी काम भी होते-होते से रुक जाते हैं तो अपने घर के आंगन में तुलसी का पौधा लगा लीजिए। कहा जाता है कि जिस घर में तुलसी का पौधा होता है वहां के लोग निरोग रहते हैं। आयुर्वेद में तुलसी को संजीवनी बूटी तक कहा जाता है।
तुलसी का इस्तेमाल करने से कई रोग अपने आप खत्म हो जाते हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में क्लिक करके जानें यौन रोगों से लेकर स्मरण शक्ति बढ़ाने वाली तुलसी के कई फायदों के बारे में।
