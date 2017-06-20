आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

भूलने की बीमारी से हैं परेशान तो तुलसी के बीज से पा सकते हैं राहत

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 11:02 AM IST
Tulsi seed improves memory, know its many other benefits

अगर आप भी चीजें रखकर बार-बार भूल जाते हैं। जिसकी वजह से कई बार जरूरी काम भी होते-होते से रुक जाते हैं तो अपने घर के आंगन में तुलसी का पौधा लगा लीजिए। कहा जाता है कि जिस घर में तुलसी का पौधा होता है वहां के लोग निरोग रहते हैं। आयुर्वेद में तुलसी को संजीवनी बूटी तक कहा जाता है।

​तुलसी का इस्तेमाल करने से कई रोग अपने आप खत्म हो जाते हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में क्लिक करके जानें यौन रोगों से लेकर स्मरण शक्ति बढ़ाने वाली तुलसी के कई फायदों के बारे में। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

tulsi benefits of tulsi seed

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

ये हैं वो खास वजहें जिनसे मोदी-शाह को भाए रामनाथ कोविंद

10 key points, why BJP promote Ram nath Kovind for president election as NDA candidate

Most Viewed

क्रीम नहीं हल्दी लगाने से निखरता है चेहरा

Dadi maa ke nuskhe: To get beautiful glowing skin use turmeric in this way
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

नस पर नस चढ़ जाए तो 10 सेकेंड का ये उपाय देगा राहत

If the veins cramp often trouble you,then use this simple trick to get relief within 10 seconds
  • गुरुवार, 8 जून 2017
  • +

दादी मां के नुस्खे: हींग खाने से कभी नहीं होगी ये 'बड़ी बीमारी'

Dadi maa ke nuskhe: Use Asafoetida in your daily diet this disease will make a distance from you
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

छाछ और नारियल पानी के शौकीन हैं रामनाथ कोविंद, जानिए फिटनेस का फंडा

Know about the lifestyle of NDA president candidate Ram Nath Kovind
  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत