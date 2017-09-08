बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नेलपेंट रिमूवर के अलावा इन चीजों से भी नाखूनों को कर सकते हैं साफ
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Fashion
›
Beauty tips
›
easy way to remove nail paint without using remover
{"_id":"59b2690e4f1c1bee7f8b4fda","slug":"easy-way-to-remove-nail-paint-without-using-remover","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u0932\u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0930\u093f\u092e\u0942\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092b","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 03:44 PM IST
नेल्स पर नेलपेंट लगाने से उनकी खूबसूरती और भी बढ़ जाती है। यहां तक कि रंग-बिरंगे नेलपेंट्स किसी को भी अपनी तरफ आसानी से भी आकर्षित कर लेते हैं। नेल पॉलिश को हटाने के लिए रिमूवर का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है लेकिन घर में मौजूद कुछ चीजों से भी आप इसे क्लीन कर सकती हैं।
तो चलिए आपको बताते हैं कि घर में मौजूद किन चीजों से आप नेलपेंट को रिमूव कर सकती हैं।
पढ़ें- अब केले का छिलका बढ़ाएगा आपकी खूबसूरती, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a500c64f1c1b9a018b468f","slug":"these-five-food-items-may-convert-your-fair-skin-into-dark-complexion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0932\u093e\u092a\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092b\u0942\u0921","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"59a3b2ea227d510f388b456e","slug":"effective-tomato-face-packs-home-remedies-for-glowing-skin-that-really-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u091f\u092e\u093e\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u094d\u0935\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"599e71954f1c1b14098b471f","slug":"try-these-five-japanese-beauty-secrets-for-instant-glowing-skin","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0932 \u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 ? \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59b11ed84f1c1be27f8b4a06","slug":"these-five-things-of-your-kitchen-will-make-you-more-beautiful","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"59ae1df14f1c1b87078b4585","slug":"use-home-made-banana-face-pack-for-instant-glow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091b\u093f\u0932\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"59ace9194f1c1b11278b50a1","slug":"these-grooming-tips-can-help-men-to-get-women-attention","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u092e\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!