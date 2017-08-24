आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

पल भर में बनना है खूबसूरत ? आज ही अपनाएं ये 5 जापानी तरीके

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 12:44 PM IST
Try these five Japanese beauty secrets for instant glowing skin

खूबसूरत स्किन पाने के लिए लड़कियां न जाने क्या करती हैं लेकिन अगर किसी की स्किन सही मायने में सबसे ज्यादा ग्लोइंग और खूबसूरत होती है तो वो कोई और नहीं बल्कि जापानी लड़कियां ही हैं। तो अगर आप भी जापानी लड़कियों की तरह चमकदार त्वचा पाना चाहती हैं तो इन 5 जापानी नुस्खे को जरूर आजमाएं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

japanese beauty secrets glowing skin

200 रुपये का नोट

सितंबर से मार्केट में आएगा 200 रुपये का नोट, सरकार ने जारी किया नोटिफिकेशन

rbi to introduce new rupees 200 note by september first week

Most Viewed

बालों की देखभाल से जुड़ी इन बातों पर कभी न करें भरोसा नहीं तो होगा पछतावा

these are the most Popular Haircare Myths That Need To Die
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

जानें क्या कहता है आपके आईलाइनर लगाने का अंदाज

your eyeliner says about your  personality
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

खूबसूरत आंखों की अगर है ख्वाहिश तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स

these eye make up make your small eyes more attractive and beautiful
  • रविवार, 20 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

अगर आप हैं ऑयली स्किन से परेशान तो जरूर अपनाएं ये घरेलू उपाय

Here is how you can take care of your oily skin
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

घर बैठे ही अब दूर होगी टैनिंग, एक बार तो जरूर ट्राई करें ये नुस्खा

Aloe Vera gel face mask will help you to get rid of tanning
  • रविवार, 20 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
renowned urdu poet ali sardar jafri famous poem teen sharabi
इरशाद

अली सरदार जाफ़री: मास्को, पेरिस और लंदन में देखे मैंने तीन शराबी...

katte van -ujadtaa jangal
मेरे अल्फाज़

गुजरात से हमारी पाठक मनीषा जोबन की टीस, हो रहा क़ुदरत संग खिलवाड़

remembering nida fazli the great lyricist shayar and poet of life and love
मैं इनका मुरीद

निदा फ़ाज़ली: धूप में निकलो घटाओं में नहा कर देखो, ज़िंदगी क्या है किताबों को हटा कर देखो

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!