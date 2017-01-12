B'day Spl : कहां हैं टीवी के पहले 'भगवान राम' अरुण गोविल, क्यों हो गया उनका ऐसा हाल....
'जय श्री राम' का नाम सुनते ही सबसे पहले जो नाम दिमाग में आता है वो है टेलीविजन की दुनिया के पहले श्री राम यानि अरुण गोविल। भगवान राम की छवि को एक नया रूप देकर लोगों के सामने अरुण गोविल ने ही पहली बार पेश किया था। लेकिन अब श्री राम कहां है, क्या कर रहे हैं कोई नहीं जानता। लोगों के दिलों पर भगवान राम बनकर राज करने वाले अरुण गोविल का आज जन्मदिन है। आज इस मौके पर आइए जानते हैं कि इस युग में आखिर कहां चले गए भगवान राम।
