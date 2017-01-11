आपका शहर Close

सलमान ने बिग बॉस को जमकर लगाई फटकार, स्वामी ओम ने सुल्तान को कहा 'गद्दार'

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 03:59 PM IST
salman khan angry on bigg boss

बिग बॉस के घर से बाहर निकाले जाने के बाद से स्वामी ओम का पारा चढ़ा हुआ है। वो हर रोज सलमान खान और बिग बॉस के खिलाफ कुछ ना कुछ विवादित बयान दे रहे हैं। अब अपने बयान में स्वामी ओम ने सलमान खान को देशद्रोही बताया है। उन्होंने मंगलवार को एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर ये सब कहा।

