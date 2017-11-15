सपना चौधरी ने बिग बॉस से की शिकायत, कहा- हिना खान को दरवाजा खोलकर बाहर फेंक दो
बिग बॉस के घर में एक तरफ जहां सब एक दूसरे के दोस्त बनने की कोशिश करते हैं वहीं एक दूसरे की आदतों से भी परेशान रहते हैं। ऐसी ही एक परेशानी सपना चौधरी को हिना खान से हो रही है। सपना ने इस परेशानी के चलते बिग बॉस से हिना खान की शिकायत की है और उसे सजा देने की मांग भी की है।
