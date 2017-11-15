Download App
Bigg Boss 11: रात डेढ़ बजे पुनीश और बंदगी साथ घुसे वॉशरूम, बेशर्मी की हुईं हदें पार

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 01:20 PM IST
bigg boss 11 puneesh and bandagi locked them in washroom at late night

बिग बॉस के घर में पुनीश शर्मा और बंदगी कालरा की नजदीकियों को लेकर सब परेशान हैं। चाहे वो सलमान खान हों या फिर घर के दूसरे कंटेंस्टेंट्स। दोनों की आदतें सबके बीच चर्चा का विषय बनी रहती हैं। दोनों घंटों देर रात तक घरवालों से अलग हटकर एक-दूसरे के साथ बैठकर बाते करते नजर आते हैं। सलमान खान के मना करने के बावजूद मंगलवार के एपिसोड में तो दोनों ने एक और कदम आगे बढ़ा दिया।

पढ़ेंः BIGG BOSS 11: शो के बाद इस फिल्म में काम करेंगी हिना खान, तो क्या होने वाली हैं घर से बाहर?

