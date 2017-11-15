बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
VIDEO: टीवी एक्ट्रेस आशका का प्री वेडिंग म्यूजिकल वीडियो रिलीज, बेहद खूबसूरत नजर आए कपल
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 02:04 PM IST
टीवी पर अपनी एक्टिंग से फैंस का दिल जीतने वाली एक्ट्रेस आशका गोराडिया ने अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ब्रेंट गोबल से पिछले साल सगाई कर ली थी। अब दोनों का प्री वेडिंग म्यूजिकल वीडियो रिलीज हुआ है।
