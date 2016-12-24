बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bigg Boss: सलमान ने प्रियंका जग्गा को घर से निकाल दिया बाहर, कहा- दोबारा दिख मत जाना
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
salman khan angry with priyanka jagga
{"_id":"585e03424f1c1b2e4ee3b40f","slug":"salman-khan-angry-with-priyanka-jagga","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss: \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091c\u0917\u094d\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 01:55 PM IST
बिग बॉस में वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री करने वाली प्रियंका जग्गा ने घर में अपनी जगह बनाने के लिए काफी धमाल मचाया। उनकी हरकतों से परेशान होकर बिगबॉस ने उन्हें चेतावनी भी दी कि अगर अब उन्होंने कोई गाली-गलौज या पर्सनल कमेंट किया तो उन्हें घर से बाहर निकाल दिया जाएगा।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"585e03424f1c1b2e4ee3b40f","slug":"salman-khan-angry-with-priyanka-jagga","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss: \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091c\u0917\u094d\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"585cb19e4f1c1b8e03e3b527","slug":"bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BIgg Boss: \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u092a\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947...","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"585a2c4b4f1c1bf248e39d36","slug":"this-is-what-sunil-grover-aka-gutthi-did-to-make-his-son-feel-proud-of-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0908 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0926\u092e...","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"585cb19e4f1c1b8e03e3b527","slug":"bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BIgg Boss: \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u092a\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947...","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"585a2c4b4f1c1bf248e39d36","slug":"this-is-what-sunil-grover-aka-gutthi-did-to-make-his-son-feel-proud-of-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0908 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0926\u092e...","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"585b96f44f1c1b501ae3936e","slug":"bigg-boss-monalisa-s-boyfriend-gets-into-spat-with-manu-punjabi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BIGG BOSS: \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top