Bigg Boss: सलमान ने प्रियंका जग्गा को घर से निकाल दिया बाहर, कहा- दोबारा दिख मत जाना

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 01:55 PM IST
salman khan angry with priyanka jagga

बिग बॉस में वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री करने वाली प्रियंका जग्गा ने घर में अपनी जगह बनाने के लिए काफी धमाल मचाया। उनकी हरकतों से परेशान होकर बिगबॉस ने उन्हें चेतावनी भी दी कि अगर अब उन्होंने कोई गाली-गलौज या पर्सनल कमेंट किया तो उन्हें घर से बाहर निकाल दिया जाएगा।

जैसे इंदिरा ने आपातकाल पर मांगी थी माफी, वैसा ही नोटबंदी पर करें मोदी: चिदंबरम

p chidambaram statement over demonetisation and narendra modi

BIgg Boss: घर में स्वामी ओम ने लोपामुद्रा की शॉर्ट ड्रेस को उठा दिया और फिर बोले...

लड़की के भेष में पापा को देखकर बेटे को आई शर्म तो पापा को उठाना पड़ा ऐसा कदम...

BIGG BOSS: मनु पंजाबी और मोनालिसा के मंगेतर के बीच हुआ घमासान

﻿