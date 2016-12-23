आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

कपिल शर्मा ने आमिर खान को दी मात, किया ऐसा कारनामा

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 03:35 PM IST
Kapil Sharma leaves behind Aamir Khan in the Forbes list

अपनी कॉमेडी के जरिए करोड़ों लोगों को अपना दीवाना बना चुके कपिल शर्मा दिनोंदिन सफलता की नई ऊंचाइयां छू रहे हैं। कॉमेडी के क्षेत्र में झंडे गाढ़ रहे कपिल शर्मा बेशक कमाई के मामले में शाहरुख, सलमान, दीपिका पादुकोण और अमिताभ बच्चन जैसे दिग्गजों से काफी पीछे हों लेकिन लोकप्रियता के मामले में कपिल शर्मा इन सभी से आगे निकल गए हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

kapil sharma forbes list 2016

अखिलेश का चुनावी दांव

अखिलेश का बड़ा फैसलाः 17 OBC जातियों को दलित कोटे में डाला

up cabinet give green signal to include 17 obc in sc

View All Polls

Most Viewed

{"_id":"585cb19e4f1c1b8e03e3b527","slug":"bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BIgg Boss: \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u092a\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947...","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}

BIgg Boss: घर में स्वामी ओम ने लोपामुद्रा की शॉर्ट ड्रेस को उठा दिया और फिर बोले...

BIgg Boss
  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585a2c4b4f1c1bf248e39d36","slug":"this-is-what-sunil-grover-aka-gutthi-did-to-make-his-son-feel-proud-of-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0908 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0926\u092e...","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}

लड़की के भेष में पापा को देखकर बेटे को आई शर्म तो पापा को उठाना पड़ा ऐसा कदम...

This is what Sunil Grover aka Gutthi did to make his son feel proud of him
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585b96f44f1c1b501ae3936e","slug":"bigg-boss-monalisa-s-boyfriend-gets-into-spat-with-manu-punjabi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BIGG BOSS: \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}

BIGG BOSS: मनु पंजाबी और मोनालिसा के मंगेतर के बीच हुआ घमासान

BIGG BOSS: Monalisa's boyfriend gets into spat with Manu Punjabi
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बोल्ड फोटोशूट कराने वाली दिशा पटानी ने कहा, 'मैं बहुत शर्मीली हूं'

बोल्ड फोटोशूट कराने वाली दिशा पटानी ने कहा, 'मैं बहुत शर्मीली हूं'

तो इस वजह से रणजी क्रिकेट का क्वार्टर फाइनल मैच बीच में रुका

तो इस वजह से रणजी क्रिकेट का क्वार्टर फाइनल मैच बीच में रुका

पार्टनर के अफेयर के बारे में जान जाएं तो इस तरह फिर से बनाएं उसे अपना

पार्टनर के अफेयर के बारे में जान जाएं तो इस तरह फिर से बनाएं उसे अपना

आसान नहीं था आमिर की इस बेटी के 'दंगल' का सफर, पढ़िए इनकी कहानी

आसान नहीं था आमिर की इस बेटी के 'दंगल' का सफर, पढ़िए इनकी कहानी

﻿