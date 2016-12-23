बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कपिल शर्मा ने आमिर खान को दी मात, किया ऐसा कारनामा
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 03:35 PM IST
अपनी कॉमेडी के जरिए करोड़ों लोगों को अपना दीवाना बना चुके कपिल शर्मा दिनोंदिन सफलता की नई ऊंचाइयां छू रहे हैं। कॉमेडी के क्षेत्र में झंडे गाढ़ रहे कपिल शर्मा बेशक कमाई के मामले में शाहरुख, सलमान, दीपिका पादुकोण और अमिताभ बच्चन जैसे दिग्गजों से काफी पीछे हों लेकिन लोकप्रियता के मामले में कपिल शर्मा इन सभी से आगे निकल गए हैं।
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
