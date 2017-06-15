PHOTOS: ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ घूम रही टीवी की 'छोटी बहू', साड़ी छोड़ बोल्ड अवतार में आई नजर
टीवी शो 'छोटी बहू' से फेमस होने वाली एक्ट्रेस रुबीना दिलाइक इन दिनों 'शक्ति: अस्तित्व के अहसास की' में नजर आ रही हैं। ये टीवी सीरियल दर्शकों को काफी पसंद आ रहा है। टीवी पर अपनी पकड़ बना चुकी ये बहू अपनी तस्वीरों की वजह से चर्चा में है।
