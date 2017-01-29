बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टीवी की 'छोटी बहू' ने शेयर की अपनी बिकिनी फोटो, दिया ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को श्रेय
Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 08:56 PM IST
टेलीविजन की 'छोटी बहू' उर्फ रूबीना दिलाइक हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर छा गई हैं। उनकी एक तस्वीर ने इंटरनेट की दुनिया में जादू चला दिया है। आपको बता दें कि सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की गई रूबीना की इस तस्वीर को उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने ही खींचा है।
