बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
BIGG BOSS 11: टास्क के दौरान बेकाबू हुआ ये कंटेस्टेंट, फोड़ने लगा अपना सिर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
luv tyagi gets out of control during luxury budget task in bigg boss 11
{"_id":"5a0d28ec4f1c1bce408b705f","slug":"luv-tyagi-gets-out-of-control-during-luxury-budget-task-in-bigg-boss-11","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BIGG BOSS 11: \u091f\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u092b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 11:34 AM IST
बिग बॉस-11 में 45 वें दिन लग्जरी बजट टास्क के दौरान घर में फिर एक बार झगड़ा देखने को मिला। लेकिन इस बार का नजारा देखने लायक था। झगड़े में पूरा घर नहीं बल्कि इन तीन लोगों में थी जंग...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0d01324f1c1b8e698bbc6a","slug":"bandagi-kalra-father-admitted-in-hospital","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a0bec3a4f1c1b71548bd0b1","slug":"bigg-boss-11-puneesh-and-bandagi-locked-them-in-washroom-at-late-night","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0917\u090f \u0935\u0949\u0936\u0930\u0942\u092e, \u092c\u0947\u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a09b7314f1c1b6a678bb56f","slug":"bigg-boss-11-puneesh-sharma-gets-desperate-to-unbutton-bandgi-kalra-watch-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11 : \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a0d01324f1c1b8e698bbc6a","slug":"bandagi-kalra-father-admitted-in-hospital","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a0c75404f1c1b156b8b617d","slug":"people-in-bundelkhand-called-baby-imran-as-sapna-choudhary-of-bigg-boss-11-contestant","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u2018\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940\u2019 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0917!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0c19c24f1c1bc9678bbc28","slug":"if-you-want-glowing-skin-likes-actresses-than-make-this-night-cream-at-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e ","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!