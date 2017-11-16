Download App
BIGG BOSS 11: टास्क के दौरान बेकाबू हुआ ये कंटेस्टेंट, फोड़ने लगा अपना सिर

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 11:34 AM IST
luv tyagi gets out of control during luxury budget task in bigg boss 11

बिग बॉस-11 में 45 वें दिन लग्जरी बजट टास्क के दौरान घर में फिर एक बार झगड़ा देखने को मिला। लेकिन इस बार का नजारा देखने लायक था। झगड़े में पूरा घर नहीं बल्कि इन तीन लोगों में थी जंग...

