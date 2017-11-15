बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
BIGG BOSS 11: बंदगी के लिए पुनीश ने जोड़े आकाश के हाथ-पैर, बोले- 'कर लो भाई'
puneesh requested to akaassh to bald for bandgi in bigg boss 11
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 03:54 PM IST
बिग बॉस के घर में खुलेआम रोमांस करने वाला कपल गिड़गिड़ाता हुआ नजर आया। घर में पुनीश के सामने एक ऐसा वक्त भी आया जब उन्हें नेशनल टीवी पर आकाश के हाथ पैर जोड़ने पड़े....
