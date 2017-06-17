आपका शहर Close

Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

17 की उम्र में दो बेटों की मां बन गई थी टीवी की 'कोमोलिका', एकता के सीरियल ने बनाया था स्टार

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 05:08 PM IST
famous tv actress urvashi dholakiya come back in ekta kapoor serial chandrakanta

टीवी जगत की जानी-मानी हस्ती उर्वशी ढोलकिया लंबे समय बाद फिर से सीरियल में वापसी करने जा रही हैं। एकता कपूर के शो 'चंद्रकांता' में उर्वशी विलेन के किरदार में नजर आएंगी। 17 साल पहले उर्वशी 'कसौटी जिंदगी की' से फेमस हुई थीं।

