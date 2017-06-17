बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
17 की उम्र में दो बेटों की मां बन गई थी टीवी की 'कोमोलिका', एकता के सीरियल ने बनाया था स्टार
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
famous tv actress urvashi dholakiya come back in ekta kapoor serial chandrakanta
{"_id":"594508fc4f1c1b912f8b474e","slug":"famous-tv-actress-urvashi-dholakiya-come-back-in-ekta-kapoor-serial-chandrakanta","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"17 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0947\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0915\u094b\u092e\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0915\u093e', \u090f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 05:08 PM IST
टीवी जगत की जानी-मानी हस्ती
उर्वशी ढोलकिया
लंबे समय बाद फिर से सीरियल में वापसी करने जा रही हैं।
एकता कपूर
के शो 'चंद्रकांता' में उर्वशी विलेन के किरदार में नजर आएंगी। 17 साल पहले उर्वशी 'कसौटी जिंदगी की' से फेमस हुई थीं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593bbc474f1c1b901c9cbbef","slug":"bhabi-ji-ghar-par-hai-saumya-tandon-robbed-in-instanbul-filed-a-police-complaint","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 '\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u092e' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"593a5b6e4f1c1b51039c8a25","slug":"gautam-rode-and-pankhuri-awasthy-to-tie-the-knot-in-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u093e '\u0938\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0940\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"593664ab4f1c1b811c9c8644","slug":"popular-tv-actor-karan-oberoi-a-reigning-star-of-indie-music-industry-band-of-boys","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u0940\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5944e18e4f1c1b81218b469e","slug":"tv-serial-ghayal-actress-sareeka-dhillon-got-injured-on-set-while-filming-a-scene","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"594204924f1c1bb4318b4871","slug":"rubina-dilaik-looks-every-inch-of-a-diva-in-these-pics-clicked-by-her-boyfriend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925\u200c \u0918\u0942\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942', \u200c\u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"59422e534f1c1b76458b474b","slug":"disha-patani-shares-a-hot-photo-on-instagram-goes-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0936\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0949\u091f \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593fc5f2866419855d8b46a6","slug":"kirron-kher-birthday-special-how-she-and-anupam-kher-met-their-love-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spl: 5 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092a\u092e \u0916\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0923 \u0916\u0947\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top