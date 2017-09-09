बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PHOTOS: 14 साल छोटी लड़की से शादी कर रहे 'दिया-बाती...' के सूरज, हल्दी की रस्म में दिखा ये लुक
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 10:12 AM IST
'दिया और बाती हम' के सूरज यानी अनस राशिद ने अप्रैल में हिना इकबाल से सगाई की थी। हिना चंडीगढ़ में एक कॉर्पोरेट कंपनी में काम करती हैं और अनस से 14 साल छोटी हैं। हिना और अनस की शादी 9 सितंबर को है।
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
