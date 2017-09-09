Download App
kavya kavya

PHOTOS: 14 साल छोटी लड़की से शादी कर रहे 'दिया-बाती...' के सूरज, हल्दी की रस्म में दिखा ये लुक

भावना शर्मा

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 10:12 AM IST
Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid to tie the knot with Heena Iqbal on September 9

'दिया और बाती हम' के सूरज यानी अनस राशिद ने अप्रैल में हिना इकबाल से सगाई की थी। हिना चंडीगढ़ में एक कॉर्पोरेट कंपनी में काम करती हैं और अनस से 14 साल छोटी हैं। हिना और अनस की शादी 9 सितंबर को है।

