23 साल बाद टीवी पर हो रही है 'चंद्रकांता' की वापसी, बोल्ड लुक में नजर आएंगी नई राजकुमारी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 03:27 PM IST
क्या आपको पता है कि 23 साल बाद एक बार फिर टेलीविजन पर 'चंद्रकांता' की वापसी हो रही है लेकिन इस बार कुछ नए अंदाज में। निर्माता निखिल सिन्हा चंद्रकांता की कहानी को लेकर एक नया सीरियल ला रहे हैं। आपको बता दें कि निखिल ने चंद्रकांता के किरदार के लिए एक्ट्रेस कृतिका कामरा को फाइनल कर लिया है। निखिल का ये सीरियल लाइफ ओके चैनल पर आएगा। 

