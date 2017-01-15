आपका शहर Close

Bigg Boss : बिग बॉस के स्टेज पर एकसाथ नाचे सलमान और गोविंदा, जमकर की मस्ती

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 05:54 PM IST
salman and govinda dance together at bigg boss stage

सलमान खान ने अपने जिगरी दोस्त और पार्टनर गोविंदा के साथ हाल ही में बिग बॉस-10 का एक एपिसोड शूट कर लिया है। गोविंदा इस बार सलमान के साथ 'बिग बॉस' के वीकेंड का वार में शामिल होंगे। 

