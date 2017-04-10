आपका शहर Close

'भाभी जी' फेम शिल्पा शिंदे ने प्रोड्यूसर के पति पर लगाया सेक्सुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 03:14 PM IST
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain Fame Shilpa Shinde Files Sexual Harassment Case On Producer's Husband

'भाभी जी घर पर हैं' में अंगूरी भाभी का किरदार निभा कर मशहूर हुईं शिल्पा शिंदे एक बार फिर खबरों में हैं। शिल्पा ने इस बार शो की प्रोड्यूसर बेनिफर के पति पर सेक्सुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगाया है।

