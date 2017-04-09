बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नेशनल लेवल की तीरंदाज भी रह चुकी है ये कॉमेडियन, कमाई जानकर होश उड़ जाएंगे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
Bharti Singh highest paid, total fee per show, Harsh limbachiyaa on nach baliye
{"_id":"58e9f4f74f1c1b4c3e5ba736","slug":"bharti-singh-highest-paid-total-fee-per-show-harsh-limbachiyaa-on-nach-baliye","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0930\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0949\u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 07:45 PM IST
भारती सिंह आज कॉमेडी के फील्ड में जाना माना नाम हैं। अपने बढ़े वजन के बावजूद भी लोगों को हंसा-हंसाकर भारती सिंह ने जो ख्याति पाई है उसका कोई सानी नहीं। आमतौर पर जहां कोई भी स्क्रीन पर एक्टिंग और रोमांस के सपने देखता है वहीं भारती सिंह ने लोगों को हंसाने का सपना देखा और उसे साकार किया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58e99a674f1c1b41485b877f","slug":"singer-composer-amaal-malik-angry-over-kapil-sharma-storms-out-of-the-shoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0942\u091f ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"58e84afa4f1c1b4c3e5b94ce","slug":"swami-om-and-priyanka-jagga-deny-dating-rumours-says-will-take-legal-action","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091c\u0917\u094d\u0917\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u093e\u0930\u093f\u091c","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"58e9ab844f1c1b4c3e5ba41a","slug":"tv-actor-shravan-reddy-of-krishnadasi-goes-nude-for-short-film-karma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0915\u094b \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58e9d1454f1c1b41485b8977","slug":"amrita-singh-ex-wife-of-saif-ali-khan-puts-a-ban-on-daughter-sara-wearing-bikini-in-soty-2","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0905\u092e\u0943\u0924\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936, \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58e607c84f1c1bdc315b68dc","slug":"acp-pradyuman-aka-shivaji-satam-fees-for-cid-popular-than-salman-khan-cid-crime-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u092a\u0941\u0932\u0948\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 ACP \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u0928, 1 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0909\u091b\u0932 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"58e1f19e4f1c1b483e5b4b1d","slug":"drashti-dhami-naina-of-pardes-mein-hai-mera-dil-fees-highest-earning-actress-of-tv","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090a \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u0940\u0938","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"58df62f54f1c1bb01063f6de","slug":"dilip-joshi-jethalal-disha-vakani-dayaben-fees-for-taarak-mehta-ka-ooltah-chashmah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 25 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0947\u0920\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0932, \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top