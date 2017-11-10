बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bigg Boss 11: लव के घूरने से अर्शी हुई अनकंफर्ट, कुछ ऐसा बोलीं दंग रह गए घरवाले
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
arshi khan threatened to hina indirectly for luv staring in bigg boss
{"_id":"5a053a644f1c1bec538bc293","slug":"arshi-khan-threatened-to-hina-indirectly-for-luv-staring-in-bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0932\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0942\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0902\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0918\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 11:04 AM IST
बिग बॉस के घर 39 वें दिन अर्शी खान को एक बार फिर टारगेट किया गया। दरअसल, अर्शी इस बार फिर हिना और उनकी गैंग के निशाने पर थीं। इस पर अर्शी ने घर में खुलेआम धमकी दे दी है कि वे छोड़ेंगी नहीं...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0546994f1c1b74698baae2","slug":"bigg-boss-11-sabyasachi-satpathy-is-the-new-captain-of-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a03f2074f1c1b72548bbd99","slug":"bigg-boss-contestant-hina-khan-and-hiten-tejwani-goes-jail-for-broke-the-rule-in-bigg-boss-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0945\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928-\u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a05303a4f1c1b9f678ba4e1","slug":"gauhar-khan-tweets-on-hina-khan-comments-on-arshi-khan-in-the-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092d\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938, \u0917\u094c\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a05303a4f1c1b9f678ba4e1","slug":"gauhar-khan-tweets-on-hina-khan-comments-on-arshi-khan-in-the-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092d\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938, \u0917\u094c\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a03f2074f1c1b72548bbd99","slug":"bigg-boss-contestant-hina-khan-and-hiten-tejwani-goes-jail-for-broke-the-rule-in-bigg-boss-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0945\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928-\u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a02e96a4f1c1b7a548bb960","slug":"arshi-khan-tearing-her-top-off-in-big-boss-11-home-for-trp","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u091f\u0940\u0906\u0930\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!