बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bigg Boss 11: हिना ने अर्शी पर किये भद्दे कमेंट्स, गौहर ने ट्वीट कर दिया करारा जवाब
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 10:23 AM IST
लगता है बिग बॉस की पूर्व कंटेस्टेंट गौहर खान शो को लगातार देख रही हैं। इसलिए उन्होंने हिना खान को अर्शी पर भद्दी टिप्पणी करने के चलते अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से लताड़ा है। गौहर ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर हिना के इस की इस बात को लेकर नाराजगी जताई है...
