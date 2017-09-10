Download App
kavya kavya

'बुआ' के बाद अब 'दादी' ने खोली कपिल शर्मा शो की पोल, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 10:56 AM IST
after upasan ali sagar speaks over the kapil sharma show and relation with kapil

कपिल शर्मा का शो छोड़ने के बाद कॉमेडियन अली सागर आजकल 'लिप सिंक बैटल' और 'द ड्रामा कंपनी' में नजर आ रहे हैं। कुछ दिनों पहले उन्होंने भी कपिल के शो को अलविदा कह दिया था। हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान अली से इस बारे में बात की गई जिसमें उन्होंने शो को छोड़ने का कारण बताया है। आगे कि स्लाइड्स में जानें आखिर किस कारण अली ने कपिल शर्मा शो को कहा बाय-बाय। 

 

