'कुछ रंग प्यार के ऐसे भी' का बदला पूरा रंग, लीड कैरेक्टर बने 'की' एंड 'का'
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 04:28 PM IST
टेलीविजन शो 'कुछ रंग प्यार के ऐसे भी 2' का प्रोमो रिलीज कर दिया गया है। ये शो 25 सितंबर से एक बार फिर दर्शको में वापसी को तैयार है। इस बार शहीर शेख एक ऐसे पिता की भूमिका निभाते नजर आने वाले हैं जो घर पर रहकर अपने बच्चों का ख्याल रखता है।
शो के प्रोमो और फोटो देखने के लिए रुख कीजिए आगे की स्लाइड्स का...
