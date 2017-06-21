आपका शहर Close

शिल्पा से लेकर आलिया तक योग है इन हीरोइनों की फिटनेस का राज

बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 09:54 AM IST
yoga day special yoga is the secret of fitness of bollywood actress

बॉलीवुड हीरोइनों को देखकर सभी उनकी सुंदरता के साथ साथ फिटनेस के भी मुरीद हो जाते हैं। हर कोई करीना कपूर के जैसी जीरो फीगर पाना चाहता है। अपने बिजी और हेक्‍टिक शेड्यूल के बावजूद ये हसीनाएं कैसे अपनी फिटनेस और फिगर मेंटेन कर पाती हैं। इस सवाल का जवाब छिपा है दो अक्षरों के शब्‍द 'योगा' में। इन एक्‍ट्रेसेस ने योग करके खुद को ऐसा खूबसूरत और कर्वी बना लिया है कि हर कोई इन्‍हें देखकर बस देखता ही रह जाता है। 
 

