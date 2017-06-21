शिल्पा से लेकर आलिया तक योग है इन हीरोइनों की फिटनेस का राज
बॉलीवुड हीरोइनों को देखकर सभी उनकी सुंदरता के साथ साथ फिटनेस के भी मुरीद हो जाते हैं। हर कोई करीना कपूर के जैसी जीरो फीगर पाना चाहता है। अपने बिजी और हेक्टिक शेड्यूल के बावजूद ये हसीनाएं कैसे अपनी फिटनेस और फिगर मेंटेन कर पाती हैं। इस सवाल का जवाब छिपा है दो अक्षरों के शब्द 'योगा' में। इन एक्ट्रेसेस ने योग करके खुद को ऐसा खूबसूरत और कर्वी बना लिया है कि हर कोई इन्हें देखकर बस देखता ही रह जाता है।
