विवेक ओबेरॉय की 'विवेगम' का बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कमाल, कुछ यूं टूटे रिकॉर्ड
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 01:23 PM IST
तमिल फिल्मों के सुपरस्टार अजीत कुमार और बॉलीवुड के टैलेंटेड एक्टर विवेक ओबेरॉय की फिल्म ' विवेगम' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर हर दिन एक नया धमाका कर रही है। ये फिल्म 100 करोड़ का आंकड़ा पार कर चुकी है, तो चेन्नई के बॉक्स ऑफिस पर नया इतिहास रच रही है। इस फिल्म में अजीत कुमार के साथ ही काजल अग्रवाल, विवेक ओबेरॉय भी लीडिंग रोल में हैं। आगे की स्लाइड में जानें, बॉक्स ऑफिस की जंग में कितना आगे निकली 'विवेगम'...
