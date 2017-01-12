आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

पहली फिल्म से रातोंरात बनी स्टार बनी थी ये हीरोइन, अब हो गई ऐसी फटेहाल

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 11:35 AM IST
This one film wonder is leading miserable life now

कहावत है कि दूर के ढोल सुहावने और ये कहावत फिल्म इंडस्ट्री पर एकदम सटीक बैठती है। इसकी चकाचौंध में लोग इतना खोए रहते हैं कि एक-दूसरे का ना तो ख्याल रहता है और ना ही अता-पता। कई ऐसे कलाकार रहे जिन्होंने गुमनामी में अपनी जिंदगी बिता दी और कई तो आज भी गुमनामी के अंधेरे में ही जी रहे हैं। ऐसी ही एक हीरोइन हैं अनु अग्रवाल।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

anu aggarwal aashiqui movie

एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट Sponsored By

नौकरी के लिए इंजीनियरिंग के छात्रों को देना पड़ सकता है एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट

Exit test might be mandatory for engineering students to determine employability

Most Viewed

अभिषेक बच्चन ने सरेआम उड़ाया सलमान का मजाक, ठहाके लगा कर हंसीं ऐश्वर्या

abhishek bachchan fun with salman khan in front of aishwarya rai bachchan
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ये हीरोइन अचानक ही फिल्मों से हो गई थी गायब, संभाल रही है घर और बच्चे

What 'Kareeb' actress Neha is upto these days ?
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

53 साल की उम्र में सगाई के बाद भी ताउम्र कुंवारी रह गई ये हीरोइन, जानिए क्यों?

special story about actress nanda
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

B'Day SPL: 44 की उम्र में आज भी पार्टनर तलाश कर रही हैं साक्षी तंवर, 'दंगल' में बनीं आमिर की बीवी

B'Day SPL: Sakshi Tanwar turns 44 and still single
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ये हीरोइन अचानक ही फिल्मों से हो गई थी गायब, संभाल रही है घर और बच्चे

What 'Kareeb' actress Neha is upto these days ?
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जन्मदिन के मौके पर सामने आई 'आशिकी' फेम अनु की रुला देने वाली कहानी

anu aggrawal birthday
  • सोमवार, 11 जनवरी 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

VIRAL VIDEO: अपने मालिक की मौत पर फूट-फूट कर रोया ये घोड़ा

VIRAL VIDEO: अपने मालिक की मौत पर फूट-फूट कर रोया ये घोड़ा

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

﻿