आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

शादीशुदा हैं दिलजीत दोसांझ, रिश्ता टूट रहा तब जाकर खुला राज

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 03:09 PM IST
diljeet dosanjh marriage run into trouble

पंजाबी फिल्मों के एक्टर और सिंगर दिलजीत दोसांझ के बारे में एक बहुत बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। खबर है कि दिलजीत शादीशुदा हैं जबकि आज तक उन्होंने कभी अपनी शादी का जिक्र नहीं किया। ना ही किसी को उनकी शादी के बारे में कोई खबर है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

diljeet dosanjh diljeet dosanjh married

एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट Sponsored By

नौकरी के लिए इंजीनियरिंग के छात्रों को देना पड़ सकता है एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट

Exit test might be mandatory for engineering students to determine employability

Most Viewed

पहली फिल्म से रातोंरात स्टार बनी थी ये हीरोइन, अब हो गई ऐसी फटेहाल

This one film wonder is leading miserable life now
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

डब्बू रतनानी के कैलेंडर शूट में सनी लियोन का खास जलवा

dabboo ratnani 2017 calender launch
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस हीरोइन की छवि ही बनी उसके लिए मुसीबत, नहीं हो पाई कभी शादी

This heroine's image didn't let her marry
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

राखी सावंत की शादी कराने में जुटी है ये मॉडल, खोज रही है दूल्हा

Sofia Hayat in search of groom for Rakhi Sawant
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस हीरोइन की छवि ही बनी उसके लिए मुसीबत, नहीं हो पाई कभी शादी

This heroine's image didn't let her marry
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

B'Day SPL: 44 की उम्र में आज भी पार्टनर तलाश कर रही हैं साक्षी तंवर, 'दंगल' में बनीं आमिर की बीवी

B'Day SPL: Sakshi Tanwar turns 44 and still single
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
टीम इंडिया के ओपनर ने कहा, धोनी के फैसले ने मेरा करियर ही बदल दिया

टीम इंडिया के ओपनर ने कहा, धोनी के फैसले ने मेरा करियर ही बदल दिया

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक आज होगा लांच, 7.25 फीसदी मिलेगा ब्याज

एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक आज होगा लांच, 7.25 फीसदी मिलेगा ब्याज

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

﻿