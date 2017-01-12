बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शादीशुदा हैं दिलजीत दोसांझ, रिश्ता टूट रहा तब जाकर खुला राज
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 03:09 PM IST
पंजाबी फिल्मों के एक्टर और सिंगर दिलजीत दोसांझ के बारे में एक बहुत बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। खबर है कि दिलजीत शादीशुदा हैं जबकि आज तक उन्होंने कभी अपनी शादी का जिक्र नहीं किया। ना ही किसी को उनकी शादी के बारे में कोई खबर है।
