रंगभेद को लेकर इस एक्टर ने शाहरुख पर साधा निशाना, कहा- गोरेपन को देते है बढ़ावा
This Actor Takes A Jibe On ShaRukh Khan, Says He Promotes Racism
बॉलीवुड स्टार अभय देओल ने रंगभेद को लेकर किए अपने तीखे पोस्ट में कई बॉलीवुड सितारों पर निशाना साधा है। अभय देओल ने इस फेहरिस्त में बॉलीवुड के किंग खान को भी नहीं छोड़ा।
शाहरुख के बारे में फेसबुक पर लिखने के बाद अभय ने कहा कि किसी भी बड़े कलाकार के बारे में कुछ कहने के लिए बेहद साहस की जरुरत है। दिख रहा है कि अभय के अंदर वो साहस आ गया है।
अपने विचारों को फेसबुक पर पोस्ट करते हुए बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अभय देओल ने फेयरनेस विज्ञापनों में अभिनय करने वाले शाहरुख खान, दीपिका पादुकोण, शाहिद कपूर, विद्या बालन और जॉन अब्राहम को भी आड़े हाथों लिया। उन्होंने केवल उन्हीं विज्ञापनों को चुना जिसमें यह बताया गया है कि काला रंग खूबसूरत नहीं होता है।
