बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सलमान खान की हीरोइन की निजी तस्वीरें हो गईं वायरल, पड़ रहे ताने
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
salman khan actress ronja forcher photos viral
{"_id":"58ede2654f1c1b9c36cf72a6","slug":"salman-khan-actress-ronja-forcher-photos-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 04:44 PM IST
इन दिनों सलमान खान अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' की शूटिंग में बिजी हैं। इस फिल्म में एक बार फिर कटरीना कैफ और सलमान खान की जोड़ी रोमांस करती दिखाई देगी। हाल ही में फिल्म के सेट से एक तस्वीर सामने आई है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58edfc194f1c1b874acf75d2","slug":"armaan-kohli-made-shah-rukh-khan-a-superstar-deewana-movie-divya-bharti-armaan-kohli-shah-rukh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0917\u0941\u092e\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u091c\u0915\u0932 ?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58edfe8c4f1c1ba368cf7127","slug":"nana-patekar-and-manish-koirala-love-affair-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u0936\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u0940\u0937\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908\u0930\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58eca5314f1c1bc236cf6238","slug":"actress-amrita-singh-love-affair-with-vinod-khanna","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0926 \u0916\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0917\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58edc87c4f1c1b791ecf57b4","slug":"sunil-grover-s-non-violent-response-to-kapil-sharma-is-an-indirect-slap-on-his-face","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c, \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"58edcbee4f1c1bbc7fcf574a","slug":"kangana-ranaut-dream-home-at-manali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u0930, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top