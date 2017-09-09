Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

मम्मी करीना की गोद में मंद-मंद मुस्कुराते दिखे तैमूर

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by :मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 04:04 PM IST
Taimur Ali Khan is back in town with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan

नन्हें तैमूर की एक झलक देखने को बेताब रहने वाले फैंस के लिए एक अच्छी खबर है। हाल ही में तैमूर को मम्मी करीना के साथ एक बार फिर एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट किया गया। खास बात ये है कि इस बार तैमूर रोते हुए नहीं मम्मी करीना के साथ मुस्कुराते हुए नजर आ रहे थे।

पढ़ें- ऋषि कपूर ने कहा, बॉलीवुड में चलता है फैंस का फैसला,नेपोटिज्म नहीं
 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

taimur ali khan kareena kapoor

नया कानून

फ्लाइट और एयरपोर्ट पर हंगामा करने वालों की अब खैर नहीं, लग सकता है लाइफटाइम बैन

Those who ruckus at the airport can be punished for two years' imprisonment

Most Viewed

B'Day Spl: पहली ही फिल्म में डिंपल कपाड़िया को दिल दे बैठे थे ऋषि कपूर, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा...

rishi kapoor birthday special story and unknown facts
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

इग्नोर करने पर भी बोलता रहा फैन, सलमान ने छीनकर तोड़ डाला फोन

salman khan breaks the mobile phone of one of the fan
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

'रिवॉल्वर रानी' कंगना रनौत ने ऋतिक और करण जौहर की जमकर उड़ाई हंसी

Shocking revelations made by kangana ranaut about hritik roshan on aap ki adalat
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

अनु मलिक ने कहा, ‘स्क्रिप्टेड’ नहीं होने की वजह से दर्शक करते हैं प्यार

anu malik says audience likes him because he is not scripted
  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +

फैंस की दुआएं जानने पर भावुक हुए दिलीप कुमार, छलके आंसू

dilip kumar becomes emotional after listening to the messages of fans
  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
revolutionary poet pash poems best of pash pash ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - कवि पाश की 5 कविताएं जो पढ़ी जानी चाहिए

best five Braj language poems of Bharatendu Harishchandra
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल: भारतेंदु हरिश्चंद्र की पांच लोकप्रिय ब्रज भाषी कवितायें

Serenity
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारे पाठक अशोक विज ने बयां की, पुरसुकून रात

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

बाल शोषण करने में सबसे बदनाम है दक्षिण अफ्रीका

बाल शोषण करने में सबसे बदनाम है दक्षिण अफ्रीका

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

Your Story has been saved!