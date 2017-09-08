बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
श्रद्धा कपूर की स्मार्टनेस, 'साहो' के साथ कर रही साइना नेहवाल पर बायोपिक की तैयारी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Shraddha Kapoor starts training with Saina Nehwal for upcoming Biopic
{"_id":"59b283d54f1c1bfc7f8b5103","slug":"shraddha-kapoor-starts-training-with-saina-nehwal-for-upcoming-biopic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938, '\u0938\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u092f\u094b\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 05:19 PM IST
श्रद्धा कपूर की फिल्म 'हसीना पारकर' रिलीज होने वाली है। बावजूद श्रद्धा कपूर इन दिनों बेहद बिजी हैं। इसकी वजह है उनकी दो आने वाली फिल्में, जिसमें पहली 'साहो' है, तो दूसरी सायना नेहवाल की बायोपिक भी उनके हिस्से आ गई है। अब दो बड़ी बजट की दो फिल्में अगर किसी की झोली में हो, तो वो बिजी होगा ही। ऐसे में श्रद्धा कपूर भी बेहद बिजी हैं। पर वो इतनी बिजी होने के बावजूद अपना काम कर रही हैं, वो भी बेहद स्मार्ट तरीके से...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59acca124f1c1be4278b4f90","slug":"rishi-kapoor-birthday-special-story-and-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spl: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59acc3464f1c1b0e278b5061","slug":"salman-khan-breaks-the-mobile-phone-of-one-of-the-fan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0928, \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59aa2f974f1c1bf4278b4ccb","slug":"veteran-actress-sadhana-shivdasani-birthday-special-story-and-her-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59aa684a4f1c1b05278b4eac","slug":"mandira-bedi-is-excited-for-her-roll-in-prabhas-shraddha-kapoor-starer-saaho","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 '\u0938\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u0948\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0947\u0921 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599935154f1c1b24438b4648","slug":"baahubali-prabhas-and-shraddha-kapoor-fees-for-film-saaho","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u0938, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u092c\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!