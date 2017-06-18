बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नाइट क्लब में दिखीं सोनम और ब्वॉयफ्रेंड आनंद की नजदीकियां, तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Sonam Kapoor & Boyfriend Anand Ahuja Get COZY At A Nightclub photo viral
{"_id":"594664eb4f1c1bf5688b480e","slug":"sonam-kapoor-boyfriend-anand-ahuja-get-cozy-at-a-nightclub-photo-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0932\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 05:03 PM IST
सोनम कपूर
ने कुछ दिन पहले ही अपना 32वां बर्थडे सेलीब्रेट किया था। सोनम ने अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड
आनंद अहूजा
और बहन रिया के साथ बर्थडे सेलीब्रेशन की कुछ तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की थी। सोनम और आनंद अब खुलकर अपने प्यार को मीडिया के सामने कबूलने लगे हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593d2c794f1c1ba65d9bee7a","slug":"ishq-vishq-actress-shenaz-treasurywala-is-having-a-great-time-in-greece","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593d01af4f1c1ba65d9bec7c","slug":"unidentified-person-enter-in-salman-khan-house-galaxy-appartment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u091f\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e, \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593cedbe4f1c1b2f6a9beac4","slug":"sanjay-dutt-wife-manyata-real-name-is-dilnawaz-sheikh-read-here-to-her-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"C \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924, 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"594651854f1c1bc9388b4a02","slug":"fathers-day-megastar-ravi-kishan-become-male-prostitute-father-saved","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0921\u0947: ...\u0914\u0930 \u091c\u092c '\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937 \u0935\u0947\u0936\u094d\u092f\u093e' \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0917\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0935\u093f \u0915\u093f\u0936\u0928, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59465f894f1c1b69588b4ab5","slug":"riteish-deshmukh-blocks-a-troll-after-he-says-india-murdabad-as-a-comment-on-twitter","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926' \u0915\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0939\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5946572c4f1c1b9a578b4a66","slug":"india-vs-pakistan-final-bollywood-celebrities-who-are-cricket-fans-shahrukh-khan-amitabh-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IndVsPak: \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u0939\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0935\u0932\u093e \u0924\u0915, \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594654c34f1c1b22628b4841","slug":"sridevi-to-start-shooting-for-mr-india2-after-mom-release-anil-kapoor-can-also-be-a-part","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092e\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e' \u0915\u093e \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0935\u0932, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top