आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

पापा के साथ देखें ये 5 फिल्में, स्पेशल हो जाएगा आपका फादर्स डे

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 01:28 PM IST
five movies that should be watched on fathers day to make it special

फादर्स डे पर अगर आप भी अपने पापा के लिए कुछ स्पेशल करना चाहते हैं या इस दिन को खास बनाना चाहते हैं अपने पापा के साथ ये पांच फिल्में जरूर देखें। अगर आप दूर भी है तो ये फिल्में आप अपने पापा के साथ शेयर कर सकते हैं। 

आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें ऐसी ही कुछ खास फिल्में जो बना देंगे आपके फादर्स डे को स्पेशल।






 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fathers day entertainment news

कड़ा फैसला

राजस्‍थानः 'कामचोर' कर्मचारियों को नोटिस देकर नौकरी से छुट्टी करेगी सरकार

Rajasthan government will be fire lazy and dishonest officers and employees

Most Viewed

पार्टी में खुलेआम साथ सोने का ऑफर देकर इस हीरोइन ने मचाया था तहलका, अब किया एक और धमाका

‘Ishq Vishq’ actress Shenaz Treasurywala is having a great time in Greece
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

आधी रात को सलमान के घर में घटी ऐसी घटना, सहम गया पूरा खान परिवार

unidentified person enter in salman khan house galaxy appartment
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

C ग्रेड फिल्मों में काम करती थीं मान्यता दत्त, 20 साल बड़े संजय को पाने के लिए करती थीं ये काम

sanjay dutt wife manyata real name is Dilnawaz Sheikh read here to her unknown facts
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

जानें क्या है सलमान और हेलन के रिश्ते का सच, आखिर कैसे बन गईं बॉलीवुड की 'महबूबा'

bollywood actress item girl helen faces starvation
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
विराट कोहली के लिए '18' अंक के मायने क्या? 9 के फेर में 5 खिलाड़ी

विराट कोहली के लिए '18' अंक के मायने क्या? 9 के फेर में 5 खिलाड़ी

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल से पहले कप्तान ने इस खिलाड़ी को बताया 'सुपरस्टार'

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल से पहले कप्तान ने इस खिलाड़ी को बताया 'सुपरस्टार'

भारत के खिलाफ महामुकाबले में होगी इस पाक गेंदबाज की वापसी!

भारत के खिलाफ महामुकाबले में होगी इस पाक गेंदबाज की वापसी!

भारत-पाक महामुकाबला: क्या गेंद और बल्ले की जंग में बारिश डालेगी खलल?

भारत-पाक महामुकाबला: क्या गेंद और बल्ले की जंग में बारिश डालेगी खलल?