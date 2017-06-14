बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 03:16 PM IST
हाल ही में
फोर्ब्स मैगजीन
ने दुनिया के 100 सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वालों की लिस्ट जारी की है। इसमें बॉलीवुड सितारों
शाहरुख खान
, सलमान खान और
अक्षय कुमार
का नाम शामिल है। शाहरुख का इस लिस्ट में 65वां, सलमान का 71वां और अक्षय का 80वां स्थान है। आइए जानते हैं बॉलीवुड में और कौन से सितारे हैं जो सबसे ज्यादा फीस लेते हैं।
