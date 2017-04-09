बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पति से अलग हुई युवराज सिंह की एक्स-गर्लफ्रेंड, मुंबई में तलाश रही काम
{"_id":"58ea35f34f1c1bd0355b5193","slug":"kim-sharma-splits-with-husband-ali-punjani-now-lives-in-mumbai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938-\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 07:53 PM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह की एक्स-गर्लफ्रेंड किम शर्मा की जिंदगी में इस वक्त कुछ भी ठीक नहीं चल रहा है। खबरें हैं कि किम अपने बिजनेसमैन पति अली पंजानी से अलग हो गई हैं।
