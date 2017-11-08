बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शाहरुख ने 3 शब्दों में खोला राज, कैसे हैं आर्यन, सुहाना और अबराम
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
shahrukh khan explains his childern in just three words
{"_id":"5a02e9634f1c1bdb538bbb03","slug":"shahrukh-khan-explains-his-childern-in-just-three-words","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0928\u0947 3 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0928, \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 08:43 AM IST
आज सुबह-सुबह आर्यन खान की मिरर सेल्फी वाली एक तस्वीर सामने आई थी। इस तस्वीर में आर्यन काफी स्टाइलिश लग रहे थे। इस तस्वीर में उन्होंने ब्लैक एंड वाइट इफेक्ट भी जोड़ा था। आर्यन खान को ये कूल ऐटिटूड उनके पापा से विरासत में मिला है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a03f9c14f1c1bd8538bbe2d","slug":"aishwarya-rai-short-dress-viral-photo-abhishek-bachchan-asks-photographer-to-delete-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e- '\u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a03f9b04f1c1bd1538bbca6","slug":"anil-kapoor-to-join-salman-khan-starrer-film-race-3-star-cast","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u0947\u0938-3', \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a02d0744f1c1b76678b9fb7","slug":"deepika-padukone-ranveer-singh-intimate-dance-left-the-guests-blushing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a02cc684f1c1bca678b9fd4","slug":"want-a-perfect-mirror-selfie-shahrukh-son-aryan-khan-will-teach-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f '\u092e\u093f\u0930\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a006ac34f1c1bc9678b9de2","slug":"birthday-special-unknown-facts-about-bollywood-actress-nandita-das","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'dy spl: '\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0913\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0921\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a00ae944f1c1b79548bb8d1","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-and-amitabh-bachchan-will-inaugurate-kolkata-international-film-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928, \u0915\u092e\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0932\u0915\u093e\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!