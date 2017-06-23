आपका शहर Close

51 साल के सलमान पर भारी पड़ रहा 5 साल का मतिन, फिल्म रिलीज से पहले ही बना सुपरस्टार

कुशमिता राणा

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 08:40 AM IST
salman khan makes complete enjoyment with tubelight kid matin ray tangu

सलमान खान की फिल्म 'ट्यूबलाइट' का सभी बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे थे अब ये इंतजार खत्म होने जा रहा है। वैसे को सलमान खान की हर फिल्म खास होती है लेकिन ये फिल्म इसलिए भी खास है क्योंकि इसमें सलमान खान के पहली बार चीन के कलाकारों के साथ काम करते नजर आने वाले हैं। फिल्मे में चीनी कलाकार जू जू के बारे में तो आपने खूब सुना होगा लेकिन अब हम रिलीज से ऐन पहले बताने जा रहे है फिल्म के नन्हे कलाकार मतिन रे के बारे में। 

 

salman khan matin ray tangu

