पहली ही फिल्म से स्टार बन गई थी सलमान की ये हीरोइन, फ्लॉप हुई तो किया ऐसा काम नहीं होगा भरोसा

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 07:43 AM IST
salman khan actress bhumika chawla setteled with her married life

फिल्म 'तेरे नाम' की निर्जरा यानी भूमिका चावला तो आपको याद ही होंगी। एक ही हिट फिल्म देकर स्टार बनने वाली ये एक्ट्रेस आज सिल्वर स्क्रीन से गायब हो गई है। 38 साल की इस एक्ट्रेस ने मॉडलिंग से अपने करियर की शुरुआत की थी। भूमिका ने हिंदी ही नहीं तेलुगु, तमिल, मलयालम, कन्नड़, भोजपुरी और पंजाबी फिल्मों में भी खूब काम किया है।

