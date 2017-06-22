बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पहली ही फिल्म से स्टार बन गई थी सलमान की ये हीरोइन, फ्लॉप हुई तो किया ऐसा काम नहीं होगा भरोसा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
salman khan actress bhumika chawla setteled with her married life
{"_id":"594a76dd4f1c1b32028b4800","slug":"salman-khan-actress-bhumika-chawla-setteled-with-her-married-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 07:43 AM IST
फिल्म 'तेरे नाम' की निर्जरा यानी भूमिका चावला तो आपको याद ही होंगी। एक ही हिट फिल्म देकर स्टार बनने वाली ये एक्ट्रेस आज सिल्वर स्क्रीन से गायब हो गई है। 38 साल की इस एक्ट्रेस ने मॉडलिंग से अपने करियर की शुरुआत की थी। भूमिका ने हिंदी ही नहीं तेलुगु, तमिल, मलयालम, कन्नड़, भोजपुरी और पंजाबी फिल्मों में भी खूब काम किया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593564054f1c1b821c9c7d40","slug":"bollywood-actress-item-girl-helen-faces-starvation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 '\u092e\u0939\u092c\u0942\u092c\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5933be464f1c1b7508bddd12","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-bollywood-actresses-love-affair-with-pakistani-cricketers-india-vs-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5933ab214f1c1b3655bda9bd","slug":"bollywood-movies-showing-india-pakistan-match-champions-trophy-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"594a128f4f1c1b63208b4849","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-said-i-would-rip-off-aryan-lips-if-he-kissed-a-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0948\u0902...'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594a35164f1c1b77428b46bb","slug":"bahubali-actor-prabhas-change-his-look-photos-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940' \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0932\u0941\u0915, \u0939\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0949\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594a017f4f1c1b89718b47fe","slug":"anushka-sharma-shah-rukh-khan-jab-harry-met-sejal-song-radha-to-release-with-girls-named-sejal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091c\u092c \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947\u091c\u0932' \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c, \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594a4d144f1c1b3e1f8b45f3","slug":"shahrukh-khan-daughter-suhana-khan-old-pics-vs-new-stunnig-pics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902-\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top