सलमान ने फिर दिखाई दरियादिली, 2 साल के बच्चे के इलाज के लिए दिए दोगुने रुपए

भावना शर्मा

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 06:55 PM IST
salman khan helps to give two lakh rupees for two year old child

सलमान खान इस समय अपनी फिल्म 'ट्यूबलाइट' को लेकर खासा चर्चा में हैं। वो अपनी फिल्म का जबरदस्त प्रमोशन कर रहे हैं। ‌इसके अलावा वो 'टाइगर जिंदा है' की शूटिंग भी कर रहे हैं। इस समय सलमान का शेड्यूल काफी टाइट है। 

