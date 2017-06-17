बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
श्रद्धा ने फरहान के ट्वीट का दे दिया ऐसा जवाब, खुल गए अफेयर के सारे राज
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 07:05 PM IST
श्रद्धा कपूर
इन दिनों अपने नए प्रोजेक्ट '
हसीना
' का जबरदस्त प्रमोशन कर रही हैं। हाल ही में श्रद्धा ने अपनी इस फिल्म का
पोस्टर रिलीज
किया है। इस पोस्टर में श्रद्धा गैंगस्टर लुक में नजर आ रही हैं। अपनी इस फिल्म के अलावा श्रद्धा और फरहान अख्तर के अफेयर के चर्चे भी काफी दिनों से हैं।
