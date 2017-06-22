बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस मामले में शाहरुख-आमिर को सलमान ने पछाड़ा, क्या 'बाहुबली' को भी देंगे मात?
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 11:16 AM IST
सलमान खान
की फिल्म '
ट्यूबलाइट
' 23 जून को रिलीज होने वाली है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ये फिल्म विदेश में 1200 स्क्रीन्स पर रिलीज होगी। विदेश में रिलीज होने वाली तीनों खानों की फिल्मों में से ये अब तक की सबसे ज्यादा स्क्रीन पर रिलीज होने वाली फिल्म बन गई है।
