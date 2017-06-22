आपका शहर Close

इस मामले में शाहरुख-आमिर को सलमान ने पछाड़ा, क्या 'बाहुबली' को भी देंगे मात?

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 11:16 AM IST
Salman Khan film 'Tubelight' to release abroad with 1,200 screens

सलमान खान की फिल्म 'ट्यूबलाइट' 23 जून को रिलीज होने वाली है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ये फिल्‍म विदेश में 1200 स्क्रीन्स पर रिलीज होगी। विदेश में रिलीज होने वाली तीनों खानों की फिल्मों में से ये अब तक की सबसे ज्यादा स्क्रीन पर रिलीज होने वाली फिल्म बन गई है। 

कुंबले का इस्तीफा

अनिल कुंबले के इस्तीफे के बाद बोले दिग्गज, भारतीय क्रिकेट का नुकसान

Former Players Unhappy With Anil Kumble Stepping Down

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव नहीं, किसान और बेरोजगारी पर है राहुल का ध्यान

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

कश्मीर : सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन में मनचाही कार्रवाई की छूट

कश्मीर: बारामुला को सोपोर में सेना ने ढेर किए 2 आतंकी

