पिता राज कपूर के अफेयर्स के बारे में ऋषि कपूर ने किए चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, बताई मां की हालत
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 12:46 PM IST
हाल ही में ऋषि कपूर की बायोग्राफी 'खुल्लम-खुल्ला-ऋषि कपूर अनसेंसर्ड' रिलीज हुई है। इसमें उन्होंने अपनी जिंदगी के बारे में सारी बातें खुलकर शेयर की हैं। अपने साथ उन्होंने पिता राज कपूर के अफेयर्स को लेकर कई खुलासे कर दिए हैं। जानते हैं उन्होंने अपने पिता के बारे में क्या कहा...
