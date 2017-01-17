आपका शहर Close

पिता राज कपूर के अफेयर्स के बारे में ऋषि कपूर ने किए चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, बताई मां की हालत

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 12:46 PM IST
rrishi kapoor biography khullam khulla revaled raj kapoor affair

हाल ही में ऋषि कपूर की बायोग्राफी ‌'खुल्लम-खुल्ला-ऋषि कपूर अनसेंसर्ड' रिलीज हुई है। इसमें उन्होंने अपनी जिंदगी के बारे में सारी बातें खुलकर शेयर की हैं। अपने साथ उन्होंने पिता राज कपूर के अफेयर्स को लेकर कई खुलासे कर दिए हैं। जानते हैं उन्होंने ‌अपने पिता के बारे में क्या कहा...

raj kapoor nargis

