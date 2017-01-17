बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
किससे मिलने को गाड़ी की डिक्की में छिपकर जाते हैं शाहरुख खान
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 03:32 PM IST
गाड़ी की डिक्की में समान और इंसान दोनों जा सकते हैं। शाहरुख खान के पास गाड़ियां तो बहुत होंगी लेकिन अपने फैंस से बचने के लिए वो गाड़ी की डिक्की में बैठ कर गए हैं। बीबीसी से खास बातचीत में शाहरुख खान ने बताया, "अगर मैं अकेले किसी दोस्त से मिलने जाता हूँ तो मैं अपने सिर पर हुड पहन लेता हूं या फिर गाड़ी की डिक्की में बैठ जाता हूं। मेरा साइज ऐसा है कि मैं फिट हो जाता हूं।"
