नए हॉलीवुड प्रोजेक्ट में बिजी हुईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, कर दी शूटिंग शुरू
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अपनी अगली हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'ए किड लाइक जैक' की शूटिंग शुरू कर दी है। हाल ही में सेट से उनकी कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आई है जिनमें वो बेहद प्यारी नजर आ रही है। इन तस्वीरों में भी हमेशा की तरह प्रियंका के चेहरे पर प्यारी सी स्माइल देखकर अपकी नजरे ठहर जाएंगी।
