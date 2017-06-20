आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

नए हॉलीवुड प्रोजेक्ट में बिजी हुईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, कर दी शूटिंग शुरू

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 12:52 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Begins Shooting For new Hollywood Film, A Kid Like Jake

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अपनी अगली हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'ए किड लाइक जैक' की शूटिंग शुरू कर दी है। हाल ही में सेट से उनकी कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आई है जिनमें वो बेहद प्यारी नजर आ रही है। इन तस्वीरों में भी हमेशा की तरह प्रियंका के चेहरे पर प्यारी सी स्माइल देखकर अपकी नजरे ठहर जाएंगी। 




 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

priyanka chopra bollywood news in hindi

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

ये हैं वो खास वजहें जिनसे मोदी-शाह को भाए रामनाथ कोविंद

10 key points, why BJP promote Ram nath Kovind for president election as NDA candidate

Most Viewed

पार्टी में इस सुपरस्टार को इंप्रेस करने में लगी रही जाह्नवी, भाव नहीं मिला तो किया ये काम!

Jhanvi Kapoor try to seek Ranbir Kapoor attention at Karan Johar birthday bash
  • बुधवार, 14 जून 2017
  • +

सलवार सूट में दिखने वाली 'दंगल गर्ल' का स्विमसूट अवतार

dangal girl fatima sana sheikh photoshoot for gq magazine see her hot avtaar
  • मंगलवार, 13 जून 2017
  • +

जानें क्या है सलमान और हेलन के रिश्ते का सच, आखिर कैसे बन गईं बॉलीवुड की 'महबूबा'

bollywood actress item girl helen faces starvation
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

दीपिका के सैकड़ों टॉप के बराबर है सुहाना की इस ड्रेस की कीमत, एक ही पल में बना दिया स्टार

Suhana Khan dress costs more than deepika padukone 100 top
  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना